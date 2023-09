HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Robert Scott for failure to comply with his supervision.

Scott was released after serving time for multiple convictions.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.

#TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Robert Scott for failure to comply with his supervision. Scott was released after serving time for multiple convictions. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667. #WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/SY8WhJBQkc — TDCJ (@TDCJ) September 20, 2023

