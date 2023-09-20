TXB offers unique convenience store experience in Bryan

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Bryan is giving you ways to fill your tank and your stomach.

TXB has officially opened on 3071 University Drive E. and has food options like quesadillas, chicken tenders, tacos and more.

The convenience store also offers state-of-the-art technology like electric vehicle chargers, self-checkout and mobile ordering.

TXB CEO Kevin Smartt says the Bryan community fits the demographic they serve at their other locations

“We’re a Texas-based company and we operate throughout the state,” Smarrt said. “Looking at College Station and Bryan, we just thought this is a great market for us.”

The company is also looking forward to expanding across the BCS area and has already broken ground on its second location in Bryan on William J. Bryan Parkway and Nash Street.

“We’re planning to build four or five more in this in this market and we’ll be doing that over the next two to three years,” Smartt said.

TXB has over 40 locations across Texas.

