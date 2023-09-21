A&M men’s tennis competes at Big 12 – SEC Challenge

STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to the Big 12 – SEC Challenge Sept. 22-24 at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center to open the fall portion of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Aggies ended last season 19-12 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Steve Denton will be leading the Maroon & White for the 18th season and is the all-time winningest coach in program history with 348 wins.

“It is always exciting to start the season and this weekend will be a great test for our team,” Denton said. “A lot of potential sweet sixteen-or-better teams will be competing from both the Big 12 and the SEC. This is an opportunity to get our feet wet early this fall and play where the NCAA Elite 8 will be played next May in Stillwater.”

The Maroon & White will be represented by Giulio Perego, Togan Tokac, JC Roddick, and Luke Casper. Tokac will be making his A&M debut after transferring from Florida where he compiled a 15-10 singles record during his freshman campaign. Casper, Perego and Roddick all registered double-digit wins in singles for A&M last year, with Roddick posting a 13-5 record on the court.

Teams joining the Aggies for the weekend’s tournament are No. 1 Texas, No. 31 Texas Tech, No. 43 Baylor, No. 44 Oklahoma State, and No. 74 Arkansas. The doubles squads for the Aggies are Tokac/Perego and Casper/Roddick.

The Aggies are set to play Oklahoma State in doubles on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., which will be followed by singles against Baylor later in the day. On Saturday, A&M will start the morning with doubles play versus the Bears at 11 a.m., and then finish off the day with singles action against Texas Tech. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the Aggies playing their last doubles matches with the Red Raiders and will wrap up singles against Oklahoma State.

