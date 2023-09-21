A&M opens conference play sweeping of Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M opened conference play sweeping Mississippi State 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 at Reed Arena Wednesday night.

The Texas Aggie volleyball team got off to a hot start to the season and are carrying that over to conference play. Caroline Meuth had a team high 12 kills followed by Logan Lednicky with 11.

A&M hits the road for back-to-back road ranked games. They’re at No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday and at No. 3 Florida on Wednesday.

