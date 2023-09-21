Brazos Valley Project Managers to host monthly meeting

Group for project managers who want to network and enhance leadership skills
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Project Managers is hosting the organization’s founder at its September meeting.

Brazos Valley Project Managers is a subsidiary of the Houston Chapter of the Project Management Institute.

PMI is a global organization with over 300 chapters worldwide that certifies project managers and offers ongoing career support.

Lee Lambert is one of the founding creators of the PMP Certification. He will share his unique insights on the development of the certification, where it stands today, and its future.

Even if you aren’t a project manager, there will be plenty of interesting conversations and networking amongst the group with local companies and volunteer organizations.

Brazos Valley Project Managers will meet on Monday, Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at College Station City Hall. They will serve pizza and soda at the meeting.

If you’re interested in becoming certified, there will be a PMP/CAPM Bootcamp hosted by InfoSec and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service October 16-19 at 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. For more information, email Ian Soares at venue.brazos.pmihouston.org.

You can also learn more at their website or on Facebook.

