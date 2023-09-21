Bryan man indicted on charges of recording underaged girl in changing room

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury has indicted a Bryan man who police say used his phone to take a video of an underage teen in a changing room.

Homar Padilla, 25, has been charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography as well as threat to publish intimate visual material.

Padilla was arrested back in May after College Station Police said a mother and her 16-year-old daughter were shopping at Walmart.

The daughter was in a changing room when she noticed a hand slide a phone underneath the wall into the changing room.

Padilla tried to claim he accidentally kicked his phone under the dressing room wall. However, he was caught on video crouched down to the floor at the back wall of the fitting room.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.