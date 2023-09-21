Bryan man indicted on charges of recording underaged girl in changing room

Homar Padilla
Homar Padilla(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury has indicted a Bryan man who police say used his phone to take a video of an underage teen in a changing room.

Homar Padilla, 25, has been charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography as well as threat to publish intimate visual material.

Padilla was arrested back in May after College Station Police said a mother and her 16-year-old daughter were shopping at Walmart.

The daughter was in a changing room when she noticed a hand slide a phone underneath the wall into the changing room.

Padilla tried to claim he accidentally kicked his phone under the dressing room wall. However, he was caught on video crouched down to the floor at the back wall of the fitting room.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
Group for project managers who want to network and enhance leadership skills
Brazos Valley Project Managers to host monthly meeting
FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
Students search for internships and jobs at the 2023 Fall Career Fair.
Texas A&M Construction Science kicks of 2023 Career Fair