Bryan opens district play at Temple on Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings open district play at Temple.

The Vikings finished pre-district play with a 1-3 record after beating Waller in week one and losing to Huntsville, Brenham and Randle.

Temple is also coming off a three straight losses.

Bryan opened the season on the road with a victory and Head Coach Ricky Tullos wants to see his team play more consistently which should result in wins.

“We haven’t always executed on all three phases for 48 minutes and a lot of that is pre-district that’s what it’s there for,” Coach Tullos said. “You see the weakness, and you want to go and get that fixed, so that’s been our mindset.”

Bryan will hit the road with some revenge on their mind after suffering a 53-19 loss at home.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Temple.

