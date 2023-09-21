Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Detectives at the Bryan Police Department are interested in speaking with a person about multiple burglaries that occurred in early August.

Images of the person of interest were shared Wednesday evening on the department’s Twitter account.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.

🔎 Do you know this person?



Detectives are interested in speaking with this person about multiple burglaries that occurred in early August. If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov. pic.twitter.com/RFVkZTGIj5 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.