Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Detectives at the Bryan Police Department are interested in speaking with a person about multiple burglaries that occurred in early August.
Images of the person of interest were shared Wednesday evening on the department’s Twitter account.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.