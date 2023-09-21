Catch a Texas A&M Football game at Brookshire Brothers’ Stage 12

If you need a place to watch the Aggies play and grab a few groceries Brookshire Brothers has...
If you need a place to watch the Aggies play and grab a few groceries Brookshire Brothers has you covered.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you need a place to watch the Aggies play and grab a few groceries Brookshire Brothers has you covered.

You can enjoy food, drinks and watch the game on a 14-foot screen during the official Aggieland watch party at Stage 12.

Brookshire Brothers College Station Event Coordinator Molly Talbott says it’s a great place to watch home and away games and still gives you that gameday feeling.

“It has the Aggie atmosphere and we’re right across from Kyle Field. You can even see it from our balcony upstairs,” said Talbott.

Stage 12 also has two bars outside and a bar inside for easy access to drinks.

Yard games like cornhole and Connect 4 are also available to play.

There is plenty of space for all the fans because the venue can hold around 500 people.

