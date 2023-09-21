Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine High School

CARMINE, Texas (KBTX) -- In the heart of Texas, one young student-athlete is proving that dedication and leadership can lead to excellence both in the classroom and on the field. KBTX News 3 Sports is thrilled to introduce our latest Classroom Champion, Mallory Krause, a remarkable senior at Round Top-Carmine High School.

With a stellar 4.12-grade point average, Mallory Krause stands at the top of her class, exemplifying academic excellence. But her achievements don’t stop there. She’s a shining star in her community, known for her active involvement in various organizations and her unwavering commitment to her goals.

Mallory’s leadership shines through her role as President of the RTC Future Farmers of America (FFA). Her dedication to FFA has earned her numerous awards, and she’s showcased her skills by presenting Broilers and Cockerels at esteemed events like the San Antonio and Houston Livestock Shows. Her Agriculture Science Teacher, Erich Schatte, praised Mallory’s dedication, stating, “The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Mallory is her leadership and just dedication to anything and everything that she’s involved in.”

Beyond FFA, Mallory is actively involved in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), where she serves as Vice President. She’s also a valued member of the Beta Club and holds the position of Vice President of the senior class. Her commitment extends into her community, where she’s an active contributor to the Round Top Family Library.

When asked about her secret to success, Mallory humbly attributes it to her work ethic and character. “I always prided myself on my work ethic and character,” she says. “I always try to get things done the first time I do them so I don’t have to do them multiple times.”

Mallory isn’t just a scholar; she’s also a fierce athlete. Her prowess on the sports field is equally impressive. She participates in a wide range of sports, including volleyball, cross country, basketball, tennis, and track for the Cubettes. Her achievements in volleyball have earned her a place on the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team. In addition, she’s been an individual regional qualifier in cross country, track, and tennis during her high school career, showcasing her versatility and athleticism. Mallory has also secured all-district honors in both volleyball and basketball, proving herself as a formidable competitor.

Head Volleyball Coach Caitie Weishuhn describes Mallory as a leader by example. “She’s not a super vocal athlete,” Coach Weishuhn remarks. “She’s gotten better throughout the years, but she’s really come out of her shell. That’s been the most fun to watch her really explode and find herself in her athletic ability.”

Looking ahead, Mallory Krause has her sights set on a bright future. She plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in business, where her leadership skills and dedication are sure to make a significant impact.

