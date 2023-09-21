Coleman Continues as SEC MBKB Leadership Council Chair

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III was re-elected as chair of the SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council by a vote of his peers at recent meetings at the league offices. Joining Coleman as officers of the SEC Basketball Leadership Councils were Tennessee’s Tamari Key and Jahmai Mashack and South Carolina’s Bree Hall.

This marks Coleman’s third year on the men’s council. The senior from Richmond, Virginia has also participated in SEC Spring Meetings in each of the last two years and is a member of the SEC Community Service Team. A two-year starter, Coleman led the team in rebounds in 2022-23 while leading the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament and a final No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25.

Mashack was elected vice chair on the men’s council. Key was elected chair of the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council by her peers, and Hall will serve as vice chair.

The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Councils provide an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.