College Station judge expresses concern over increase of underage drinking-related cases

This research, conducted by addiction recover resource Addiction Treatment Magazine, analyzed data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, SAMHSA, based on the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The study focused on young people aged 12 to 20 who consumed alcoholic beverages in the past month, and engaged in binge drinking, defined as consuming four or more drinks in a single sitting.

However, in College Station, concerns are growing about underage drinking, as indicated by data released by the College Station Municipal Court. That data showed a significant increase in citations, making it the highest in the state.

In a memo and report submitted to College Station city leaders, presiding Judge Edward J. Spillane III of the College Station Municipal Court reported that 996 cases of underage alcohol possession were processed over the past year. He says what’s even more alarming is that the vast majority of these violations originate from a single area, The Northgate Entertainment District.

“The source is mostly the Northgate entertainment area. 99%,” said Spillane. “This past Monday we had 65 cases filed, and that is much more than is normal.”

Court documents indicate that since January 2022, there have been 1,059 citations for underage alcohol possession in and around the Northgate entertainment district. This number is double that of Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, Denton, South Padre and Galveston combined.

Judge Spillane’s memo detailed his analysis, stating, “I arrived at this conclusion by examining the number of cases filed at various courts in different cities over the course of a year: Austin (6 cases), Bryan (33 cases), Dallas (64), Denton (139), Galveston (89), Houston (3), Georgetown (6), Lubbock (193), Round Rock (22), South Padre (113) and Waco (12). I also reviewed justice of the peace courts, which handle alcohol beverage code cases, and none of them had anywhere near the volume of alcohol beverage code cases as ours.”

“I understand we have a lot of college kids, and A&M is one of the biggest universities. However, you know, Austin’s a pretty big city, has lots of college kids, Denton, Lubbock, and we have six to seven times the numbers.”

Judge Spillane also notes that larger cities like Houston and Austin opt to use sobering centers instead of citations or jail. Despite differing trends in other cities, he says the trends being seen here are concerning.

“Some are shocked that there’s such a high concentration of offenses that are occurring in one place and so many underage kids can go to those places where alcohol is available freely,” Spillane added.

College Station Police say they’ve ramped up their presence in response to issues such as underage drinking, primarily fueled by fake IDs and alcohol purchases for minors, and are working with bars to crack down on violators.

“We have our officers that are out doing bar checks and making sure everybody stays safe and understands that underage drinking is not going to be tolerated here in College Station,” said College Station Police Public Information Officer David Simmons.

Simmons attributed many of these issues to young adults possessing fake IDs or someone buying alcohol on their behalf.

“Students and young adults are increasingly using fake IDs or having others purchase alcohol for them, leading to a significant rise in such cases,” Simmons said.

Officer Simmons said the police department’s approach goes beyond issuing citations; It involves education and ensuring the safety of all individuals. This includes partnerships with bar staff to offer classes on recognizing fake IDs and identifying individuals attempting to tamper with age stamps.

Judge Spillane emphasized his desire for a collective effort to address the root causes and prevent law violations.

“I’m confident that bar owners, the city, the police, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission all share the goal of prevention,” Spillane said. “While I would be pleased if we didn’t have to file cases, a thorough investigation is warranted into why we’re seeing such high numbers in specific areas, particularly the Northgate district.”

Below is the portion of the memorandum related to underaged alcohol concerns sent from Judge Spillane to the College Station City Council on 9/8/23.

Our Alcohol Beverage Code cases filed the past two years were more than double the cases compared to FY ’20 (996 this year and 941 cases in FY ’22 compared to 461 in FY ‘20). The number of alcohol beverage code case filings is the most of any municipal or justice court in the State of Texas. I have noted in my quarterly metrics that since the end of 2020 we have seen a rise in alcohol beverage code, public intoxication, assaults, and disorderly conduct cases. In fact, for the past year, 1 out of 7 minor in possession alcohol cases filed in Municipal Courts throughout the State of Texas has been filed in our Court: 996 cases out of a total of 7,902! This is probably due to the increased police presence in the Northgate Entertainment area and the fact that several of the largest cities (i.e. Austin, Houston, Dallas) no longer file public intoxication cases but instead allow defendants to sit out the night at a sobriety center instead of arresting and filing the charge of public intoxication. This matches the national trend concerning rising criminal cases, particularly those involving asocial behavior. As mentioned earlier in the memorandum, our Court the past year had more alcohol beverage code cases (996 cases) filed in a year than any other Court in the State of Texas. I came to this conclusion by examining the number of cases filed at many other courts from various cities over a year’s time: Austin (6 cases), Bryan (33 cases), Dallas (64), Denton (139), Galveston (89), Houston (3), Georgetown (6), Lubbock (193), Round Rock (22), South Padre (113), and Waco (12). I also looked at justice of the peace courts which have jurisdiction over alcohol beverage code cases and none of those courts had anywhere near the number of alcohol beverage code cases we had. Alcohol beverage code cases involve quite a lot of involvement by our Court and specifically our clerks since defendants must not only pay a bond/fine and court costs but also complete community service, attend an alcohol awareness class and our community living class. We also have assigned defendants to a victim impact class and the Reality Education Driver program when appropriate and available. I send as many defendants as feasible to complete community service in our Northgate area under the supervision of our Community Services Department and many others work at the animal shelters, food bank, Twin City Mission, Boys and Girls Club and other nonprofit entities that help the community. My belief is that we have so many cases since the police officers are at the Northgate Entertainment District already due to a variety of offenses, some of which involve violence and more serious crimes than underage drinking. Also, several of the larger cities (Austin, Dallas, and Houston) have sobriety centers in which defendants are taken and if they agree to stay there no alcohol offenses are filed in court. This may explain why the numbers in those very large cities are so very low.

