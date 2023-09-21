College Station to kick off district play against Leander on the road Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (2-1) have won two in a row including last week’s win over Nuevo Leon Mexico in their home opener 46-6.

The Purple and Black will be back on the road this week for their District 11-5A Division I opener against Leander (1-2). The Lions appear improved from last year’s 0-7 district campaign, but Head Coach Stoney Pryor feels the key will be how his Cougars perform and he likes the way his team is playing right now.

“We are ready. We are excited to be playing district football at this point, and getting an opportunity to start with Leander. We have been preparing for it and this is what we are ready to do,” said Pryor.

A year ago College Station beat Leander 38-10. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at Bible Stadium in Leander.

