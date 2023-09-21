Congressman McCaul discusses impeachment inquiry, spending bill negotiations, Childhood Cancer Summit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers in Washington have plenty of work ahead as they wrap up the fiscal year.

Congressman Michael McCaul was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday. He spoke with Karla Castillo about big agenda items, including the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden, which is scheduled for Sept. 28.

“My role is to look at the foreign policy side of this to see if any of this money may have had any influence on the vice president and now president’s foreign policy decisions,” said Rep. McCaul, who is also chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The chairman also discussed the ongoing negotiations to avoid a government shutdown.

“I don’t like government shutdowns. I don’t think it works for the American people. Quite frankly, my party usually gets blamed when that happens, so I hope we can avoid that and get the work of the people done in Congress,” he said.

McCaul is also the founder and cochair of the Childhood Cancer Caucus. This week he’s hosting the 14th annual Childhood Cancer Summit.

“When I first got elected, what I found out was while we’re making a lot of advances with cancer, research and therapies and treatment, the kids were left out. And we’ve made so much progress in the 14 years that I started the summit,” said McCaul.

