Districts looking to make some hires amid a bus driver shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local school districts are no strangers to a problem being seen nationwide: bus driver shortages.

Bryan ISD says as much work as they can do to make sure students receive the best education, that can only happen if they make it to class.

“Our people are just like family they get up at 4 a.m. every day. They come in rain sleet snow even the hail if they let us drive and they come just to get those kids to school,” Brittany Williams, Operations and Dispatch for Bryan ISD. “Without the bus driver, the kids could not get to and from the school.”

Currently, there are 16 of the 116 routes that are not assigned to drivers. Williams says these are easy to get added to other routes, but it really becomes a problem if any additional staff need some time off.

“Then the shortages are very obvious,” she said.

According to a 2023 study by HopSkipDrive, a transportation solutions company, three out of four respondents reported access to transportation directly impacts student attendance. Without a full staff to transport kids, all the work being done to ensure students receive the best education is for nothing.

Bryan ISD and College Station ISD are in need of bus drivers and monitors. The districts are looking for people who are patient and willing to work with kids.

There is no experience required, and the districts will also help those needing to obtain certification.

