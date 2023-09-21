Focus at Four: Funding for adolescent health behavior at TAMU

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Schools of Nursing and public health have jointly been awarded a $7.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services to promote positive adolescent health behavior.

“We want to make sure that adolescents are growing and developing in a way that they are empowered to make healthy decisions for themselves and that they are literate young people who are able to grow into healthy young adults,” said Dr. Kelly Wilson, Texas A&M School of Nursing Associate Dean for Research, and the projects co-principal investigator.

Although it might be challenging at times, Wilson says that they want to do all they can for young adults to be at their best.

“We want them [young adults] to take on the world. We want them to become leaders in their communities. We want them to become employable young adults. And so focusing on them at a young age, developing skills and preparing them for adulthood is some of the focus of what we are doing,” said Wilson.

The program is going to be used over the course of five years, in large metropolitan areas, specifically Chicago.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet with people from the hospital system, stakeholders from the community and young people,” said Wilson, as the process is just getting started.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Leonardo Solis
Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder
Gentry now faces charges related to drugs and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
New arrest in drug investigation linked to officer-involved shooting, searches
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
The plan includes more housing that city planners say will help keep up with growth, but also...
City shares vision for beautifying, expanding housing at Texas Ave and University Drive

Latest News

Sbisa Dining Hall served its first meal 110 years ago on September 20th.
Sbisa Dining Hall celebrates its 110th birthday
The Bryan Fire Department wants the community to take active steps to be prepared in case of an...
Bryan Fire Department is encouraging residents to use “pet stickers”
3rd floor is getting new ownership
3rd Floor Cantina has new ownership
BISD says it becomes a problem if any additional staff need some time off.
School districts searching for new hires amid a bus driver shortage