Focus at Four: Funding for adolescent health behavior at TAMU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Schools of Nursing and public health have jointly been awarded a $7.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services to promote positive adolescent health behavior.

“We want to make sure that adolescents are growing and developing in a way that they are empowered to make healthy decisions for themselves and that they are literate young people who are able to grow into healthy young adults,” said Dr. Kelly Wilson, Texas A&M School of Nursing Associate Dean for Research, and the projects co-principal investigator.

Although it might be challenging at times, Wilson says that they want to do all they can for young adults to be at their best.

“We want them [young adults] to take on the world. We want them to become leaders in their communities. We want them to become employable young adults. And so focusing on them at a young age, developing skills and preparing them for adulthood is some of the focus of what we are doing,” said Wilson.

The program is going to be used over the course of five years, in large metropolitan areas, specifically Chicago.

“Tomorrow we are going to meet with people from the hospital system, stakeholders from the community and young people,” said Wilson, as the process is just getting started.

