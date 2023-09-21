InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class
Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class
Rep. McCaul on BVTM September
Congressman McCaul discusses impeachment inquiry, spending bill negotiations, Childhood Cancer Summit
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Ms. Amaya’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary- Ms. Amaya’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary – Mrs. Serrano’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary – Mrs. Serrano’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary – Ms. Criaco’s class
Daily Pledge- Sam Houston Elementary – Ms. Criaco’s class