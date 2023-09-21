Leon ISD classes canceled Thursday following ongoing power outage in county

(KPLC)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Classes are canceled Thursday in Leon ISD because of an ongoing power outage.

District leaders say Oncor officials told them it’ll be noon before the power is restored. They told KBTX classes are expected to resume Friday.

According to Facebook posts on the Leon County Emergency Management page, Oncor employees are working on some issues reported at a substation in Jewett.

