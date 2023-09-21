OFFICIAL: 2023 breaks a significant triple digit heat record

Thursday officially surpassed the previous record set 12 years ago
By Kayleigh Thomas and Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This afternoon at 4:10 pm, the thermometer at Easterwood Airport pinged 100°, marking a historic day for the Brazos Valley after an already record-breaking summer.

Thursday afternoon marks the 70th triple-digit day measured this year, making this the most triple-digit days we have ever experienced in a calendar year. The previous top spot was held by 2011 with 69 days at, or above, the century mark. 2011 was a memorable year of excessive heat, drought, and wildfires, and set many records that still hold twelve years later. However, 2023 challenged, and topped, many of them.

August 2023 ended the hottest Meteorological Summer of record in the Brazos Valley, topping Summer 2022, and the original benchmark of summer heat, Summer 2011. Not only did August close out the hottest summer we have experienced, but August alone was the warmest month we have experienced in Bryan-College Station. After 184 days of just brutal heat, we hoped that September would bring a change.

2023 has brought the heat to the Brazos Valley.
For climatological record keeping, the National Weather Service and NOAA consider “summer” to comprise the 92 days of June, July, and August. “Fall” includes September, October, and November. Any reference to summer or fall in this article refers to this definition.

Before the month comes to a close, September 2023 holds the top spot as the warmest September...
September continued the stretch of warmer-than-average afternoons, the first ten days of the month brought us highs 101° or warmer. The average temperature for the month sits at 88.0° as of the 21st, taking both high and low temperatures into account. This has us sitting 7.4° above the September average and sets us as the warmest September we have experienced in Bryan-College Station, with more above-average temperatures expected as we close out the month.

Before the month has even finished, 2023 looks to hold the top spot as the warmest September...
Do you remember the 21st *day* of September? Well, you certainly will now.

