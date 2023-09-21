Park, grab breakfast, gameday snacks at Brookshire Brothers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be another home game weekend for the Aggies as they take on Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. With it being an earlier game, it’s important to have a plan to help make the day smooth.

Brookshire Brothers is less than a mile away from Kyle Field and offers several resources to make the day seamless.

First, the store offers gameday parking for $40. You’ll need to enter the store from George Bush Drive, and a parking attendant will direct you to a spot. Parking opens at 6 a.m. and comes with a $20 voucher that can be used for gas or anything inside the store like breakfast.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

There are several hot breakfast options in the store’s Good Eats area like eggs, bacon, biscuits, breakfast burritos and hash browns.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The store has many other prepared foods and snack items for those needing things to take to tailgates such as salads, charcuterie trays, chips and pretzels.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

For those in need of items to beat the gameday heat, the store has things like water bottles, hats and rally towels. There are also other essentials like clear bags, shirts and coolers.

If you’re not watching the game from the stands, Brookshire Brothers can be your gameday destination.

Its outdoor event space, Stage 12, is the home of the official Aggieland watch party. Stage 12 is two stories and has large screens, two concession stands, yard games and several seating areas.

In addition, there’s seating inside the store at the bar and upstairs lounge space.

To learn more about Brookshire Brothers and its gameday services, click here.

You can also keep up with everything happening at the store on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.