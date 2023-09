BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for information on the location of 17-year-old Jovarius Banks.

He could still be in the local area, or he could be in the Houston, Harris County area.

If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.

@CSTXPolice is looking for information on the location of 17 year old Jovarius Banks. He could still be in the local area, or he could be in Houston, Harris County. Let's bring him home! pic.twitter.com/igyi6A4ifC — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.