Sbisa Dining Hall celebrates its 110th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sbisa Dining Hall served its first meal on this day in 1913 and they are celebrating.

They are serving breakfast for dinner, just like they did 110 years ago.

There are goodie bags, t-shirts, a photo booth, a station to make friendship bracelets, and 1200 cupcakes.

Aggie Dining Marketing Director Brittany Coker comments on the significance of the event.

“We’re just really happy to have the opportunity to be able to celebrate this big day for Texas A&M and the history of Sbisa and show the students that this is the heart of campus, it’s the kitchen of campus, and it has been for 110 years” she says.

The celebration was from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and was open to the public for $12.50 at the door.