Texas A&M Construction Science kicks of 2023 Career Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Legends Event Center hosted the Fall 2023 Career Fair for the Texas A&M Construction Science Department Thursday.

The event is the biggest job fair for the department, boasting a 100% job placement rate for their students in the last twelve years.

The change in venue for the department follows the rapid growth of the engineering program.

“In 2018, we had less than 1,000 students in the department of construction science, now we have 1,500 students,” says Industry Relations Coordinator Hernan Guerra.

Over 250 companies made an appearance at the career fair. Successful applicants will continue their interviews Friday.

“Everybody that graduates from our program already has one, two or three internships. So they have plenty of experience,” said Guerra, “They’re not going into the world green or not knowing what they are supposed to be doing.”

