This Weekend is National Seat Check Saturday, Here’s What you Need to Know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every 25 seconds, a child is involved in a car accident. Having a properly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death.

“Some misuse, the harness is being used incorrectly, it’s not snug enough and also the installation part is also a big part of it,” said Program manager with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Gina Galindo.

To ensure the safety of every Brazos Valley child, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger safety KidSafe Initiative Project and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers have been partnering up 16 years now for car seat safety events.

The partnership was formed to provide parents with more safety resources.

“Everything that we see that comes through at Daniel Stark is just another reminder of just caring for our community, caring for our kids, and this has just been a great initiative for the entire community,” said Public Communications Director at Daniel Stark, Linda McMillan.

Galindo reminds parents to always make sure you’re using the correct car seat or booster seat for your child’s height and weight. Also, remember to check your car seat label because they do expire.

Saturday’s event is by appointment only, with about 15 child passenger safety certified technicians and 7 child passenger safety instructors ready to give hands-on help.

The event will be at the Brazos Center parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

