Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Beetle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beetle is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 22.

This sweet girl is about three-years-old. Beetle loves people and her stuffed toys.

The shelter is getting ready to kickoff its Bark Leader fundraising competition for the fall. Pet parents can sign up to raise funds for Aggieland Humane Society. The three top dogs that fundraise the greatest total amount will receive the winning titles of Head, Senior, and Junior Bark Leader. The dog with the highest number of individual donors to donate to its campaign will win the title of Fan Favorite! These four winning pups receive a photoshoot, prize basket, and the prestigious position of Spokes Dog for Aggieland Humane!

Take a look at Beetle and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

