Aggies pick up 1-0 victory at Mississippi State

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Mississippi - Texas A&M picked up it’s fifth win of the season after beating Mississippi State 1-0 in Starkville Thursday night.

The match was scoreless at the break. Sammy Smith broke the tie after converting on a penalty kick in the 82 minute of the second half.

The Aggies are 5-3-2 on the year. A&M returns home to host No. 11 Arkansas on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Ellis Field.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

Rudder hosts Lamar Consolidated to open district play
Mallory Krause
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine High School
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine Highschool
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine Highschool
A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday
A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday