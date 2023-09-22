Aggies pick up 1-0 victory at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Mississippi - Texas A&M picked up it’s fifth win of the season after beating Mississippi State 1-0 in Starkville Thursday night.

The match was scoreless at the break. Sammy Smith broke the tie after converting on a penalty kick in the 82 minute of the second half.

The Aggies are 5-3-2 on the year. A&M returns home to host No. 11 Arkansas on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Ellis Field.

