A&M Consolidated to open up district play Friday night at home against Georgetown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated will open up district play Friday night at Tiger Field against Georgetown.

Consol Head Coach Brandon Schmidt and his Tigers are coming off a bye after losing on the road to Lufkin in week 3 24-17.

That’s not a desirable combination for a team, but it might turn out to be exactly what Consol needs as they kick off championship play Friday.

“You never want to go into a bye week after a loss, that makes for a long two weeks, but for me what I am trying to get across to our kids, it doesn’t matter whether we win or lose the preparation for the next opponent has got to be the same,” said Schmidt. “The focus is on us and things that we have to do better in order to improve and beat a good Georgetown team on Friday night,” concluded the first year Consol head coach.

A year ago the Tigers beat the Eagles in a high scoring affair 48-34. Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 PM at Tiger Field.

