A&M Consolidated to open up district play Friday night at home against Georgetown

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated will open up district play Friday night at Tiger Field against Georgetown.

Consol Head Coach Brandon Schmidt and his Tigers are coming off a bye after losing on the road to Lufkin in week 3 24-17.

That’s not a desirable combination for a team, but it might turn out to be exactly what Consol needs as they kick off championship play Friday.

“You never want to go into a bye week after a loss, that makes for a long two weeks, but for me what I am trying to get across to our kids, it doesn’t matter whether we win or lose the preparation for the next opponent has got to be the same,” said Schmidt. “The focus is on us and things that we have to do better in order to improve and beat a good Georgetown team on Friday night,” concluded the first year Consol head coach.

A year ago the Tigers beat the Eagles in a high scoring affair 48-34. Friday’s game will kickoff at 7 PM at Tiger Field.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

Brenham drops their last non-district match up to New Braunfels
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies pick up 1-0 victory at Mississippi State
Rudder hosts Lamar Consolidated to open district play
Mallory Krause
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine High School