Brazos County District Attorney receives statewide award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County’s District Attorney was recognized this week for training the next generation of prosecutors.

Jarvis Parsons received the C. Chris Marshall Award by the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.

This award is presented by the Texas District and County Attorneys Association (TDCAA) each year to the most distinguished trainers of law and ethics in the state of Texas. TDCAA is Texas’ premier prosecutor organization that includes over 3,500 prosecutors, investigators, and staff across the state.

Parsons’ award recognizes his work in training new prosecutors at TDCAA’s Trial Skills Course. This course is held twice a year and trains new prosecutors from across the state on the fundamentals of prosecution.

In addition to his work at TDCAA’s Trial Skills Course, Parsons has spoken at numerous conferences across the state and country.

The award is named in honor of C. Chris Marshall, a Tarrant County prosecutor who was a statewide leader in appellate law that had a passion for training prosecutors.

