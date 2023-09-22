Brenham drops their last non-district match up to New Braunfels

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Despite their second half efforts, the Cubs came up short to the Unicorns 38-21 in their final non-district game.

The Cubs lone touchdown in the first half came from a pick six by Cartelle Brown.

New Braunfels opened up strong with a 63-yard TD run from Tyree Johnson and did not let off the brakes. Unicorns went into the break up 35-6.

Brenham Rattled off 15 unanswered points in the 4th quarter but it was too little too late.

Cubs are back in action next week at Randle.

