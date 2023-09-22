Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a stuffed crust slice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a world of possibilities when it comes to pizza toppings, but you can never go wrong with a simple slice of pepperoni!

Papa Johns is celebrating the day with two delicious pepperoni options.

“What better way to celebrate than with a Spicy Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust or a Regular Garlic Pepper Stuffed Crust,” Director of Marketing, Nick Hayes, said.

Every September 20, this food holiday honors America’s favorite pizza topping.

“We’re celebrating what really matters in life, and that is pepperoni pizza,” Hayes said.

Hayes says after years of trial and error, Papa Johns has officially perfected its stuffed crust.

“We finally got the perfect stuffed crust recipe. It’s just the most epic flavor you can possibly think of. The cheese is rolled up right inside the dough before its baked. The you have some garlic sauce in there, and then garlic sauce drizzled over the entire pizza as well,” he said.

