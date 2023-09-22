Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day with a stuffed crust slice

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a world of possibilities when it comes to pizza toppings, but you can never go wrong with a simple slice of pepperoni!

Papa Johns is celebrating the day with two delicious pepperoni options.

“What better way to celebrate than with a Spicy Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust or a Regular Garlic Pepper Stuffed Crust,” Director of Marketing, Nick Hayes, said.

Every September 20, this food holiday honors America’s favorite pizza topping.

“We’re celebrating what really matters in life, and that is pepperoni pizza,” Hayes said.

Hayes says after years of trial and error, Papa Johns has officially perfected its stuffed crust.

“We finally got the perfect stuffed crust recipe. It’s just the most epic flavor you can possibly think of. The cheese is rolled up right inside the dough before its baked. The you have some garlic sauce in there, and then garlic sauce drizzled over the entire pizza as well,” he said.

It’s easy to place your Papa Johns pizza order. Visit the website here and search for your closest location.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north...
Texas Ave median project expected to be complete in two weeks

Latest News

Say ‘hi robot’ to the newest Aggieland Outfitters
Say ‘hi robot’ to the newest Aggieland Outfitters
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Aggieland Outfitters
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Tasty tailgate recipes that will get you ready for gameday