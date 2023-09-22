College Station lifts Stage 1 water restrictions

Underground water sprinkler.
Underground water sprinkler.(MGN Online)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a blisteringly hot and brutally dry summer, the City of College Station has lifted Stage 1 water restrictions. Even so, the city remains at a deficit and will need some good rainfall to get levels back to normal.

Posted with the lifted restrictions on social media were these five ways to reduce your water bill, while keeping your yard green and lush:

  • Refrain from watering your lawn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • For every half-inch of rain, turn off your sprinklers for a few days after
  • Use the “Cycle and Soak Method,” which ensures less runoff
  • Be familiar with your irrigation system
  • Schedule a free irrigation checkup by calling 979-764-6223, or contact jnations@cstx.gov (and type “irrigation checkup” in the subject line)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north...
Texas Ave median project expected to be complete in two weeks

Latest News

River Bend Elementary students surprise school security officer
River Bend Elementary students surprise school security officer
Rudder opens district play against Lamar Consolidated
Rudder opens district play against Lamar Consolidated
Abused puppy reunites with College Station Animal Control and Police.
Heartwarming reunion: Abused puppy reunites with College Station Animal Control and Police
The Climate Prediction Center's calls for warmer than average, but potentially wetter than...
NOAA released its forecast for the rest of 2023. There’s a glimmer of hope for the Brazos Valley