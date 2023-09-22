College Station lifts Stage 1 water restrictions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a blisteringly hot and brutally dry summer, the City of College Station has lifted Stage 1 water restrictions. Even so, the city remains at a deficit and will need some good rainfall to get levels back to normal.

Posted with the lifted restrictions on social media were these five ways to reduce your water bill, while keeping your yard green and lush:

Refrain from watering your lawn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For every half-inch of rain, turn off your sprinklers for a few days after

Use the “Cycle and Soak Method,” which ensures less runoff

Be familiar with your irrigation system

Schedule a free irrigation checkup by calling 979-764-6223, or contact jnations@cstx.gov (and type “irrigation checkup” in the subject line)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.