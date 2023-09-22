College Station’s Chrismas Parade details released

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station released details about its inaugural Christmas Parade for this year.

Additional details include the complete route, date and times for the event and ways to get involved.

Below is the full release from the City of College Station:

After the sudden cancellation of the long-standing BCS Christmas Parade earlier this month, the City of College Station recognized an opportunity to ensure such a cherished part of celebrating the holidays continues.

City leaders sought to transform the community’s disappointment into a chance to foster unity, rekindle the holiday spirit, and create lasting memories for residents and visitors. As a result, the first College Station Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2. By adding to the timeless joy of the holiday season, the event marks the start of a new tradition in the Heart of Aggieland.

The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and ends with the arrival of Santa in Central Park on the final float around 5:30 p.m. After the parade, everyone is encouraged to stay for the official tree lighting at the annual Christmas in the Park event featuring food vendors, Santa photos, hot cocoa, and other treats.

Significant thought went into selecting a parade route to ensure as many people as possible could revel in the merriment. The parade commences in the Post Oak Mall parking lot on Holleman Drive and turns left onto Dartmouth Drive. It continues on Dartmouth, crossing Southwest Parkway, then turns left onto Krenek Tap Road. The parade ends at Beachy Central Park for the start of the Christmas in the Park event.

College Station Christmas parade route. (City of College Station)

Be Part of the Magic

College Station’s first Christmas parade is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of history by displaying your creativity, enthusiasm, and holiday spirit for all to see.

The best part is that participation is FREE.

We offer several ways to get involved:

Participate: Organizations, businesses, or groups of friends looking to create a dazzling float or participate can register through Nov. 10 to secure a free spot in the procession.

Spectate: If you prefer to watch, we encourage you to bring your family and friends, find the perfect viewing spot along the route, and immerse yourselves in the festive atmosphere.

Volunteer: If you’re passionate about ensuring the parade’s success, consider volunteering your time and talents. Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable event. Email us at If you’re passionate about ensuring the parade’s success, consider volunteering your time and talents. Volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and enjoyable event. Email us at parade@cstx.gov for more information.

Spread the Word: Share the parade date and time with your friends, neighbors, and coworkers. The more, the merrier!

Parade Website

We extend a heartfelt invitation to every young and old resident to revel in the magic of the holiday season. The inaugural College Station Christmas Parade transcends mere floats and decorations; it celebrates the people who call our city home. It’s about families coming together, friends sharing smiles, and neighbors joining in celebration.

So, mark December 2 on your calendars, prepare your holiday best, and help us start a new holiday tradition!

