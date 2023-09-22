Destination Bryan’s Taco Trail is New and Improved

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With so many tacos to try in Bryan, it can be hard to keep track. That’s why Destination Bryan updated their Taco Trail to include even more tacos!

The new taco passports will feature new prizes, a new point system, an updated list of taco joints and more.

“As you check into the different restaurants around town, you’ll be able to enter those points for prizes, which is so awesome. So, not only do you get some great tacos, you get some prizes too,” said P.R. and Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan, Lina Adams.

David Posadas owns Taco Crave, which is featured on the list. Taco Crave won last year, and Posadas said he plans to win again this year against 44 or more Taco restaurants.

“I already have a spot on my shelf for the new trophy,” said Posadas confidently.

He said consistency is the key to winning, and feels his tacos are consistent.

Here’s where you can get your free passport

