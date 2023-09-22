Extra security on campus at St. Joseph Hospital during active investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is an increase in security at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan Friday afternoon.

A KBTX reporter saw two Texas A&M University K-9 units and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice vehicle in the parking lot.

St. Joseph released the following statement:

St. Joseph Health is cooperating and working closely with law enforcement at their Bryan campus related to an active investigation at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. The health and safety of everyone on our campus is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, extra security will be on campus while we continue to follow the direction and guidance of law enforcement. There are no injuries or immediate threats associated with the investigation and the hospital remains open to provide healthcare services to our patients.

When asked for information regarding their presence at the hospital, the TDCJ referred questions to St. Joseph Communications staff.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

