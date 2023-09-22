Extra security on campus at St. Joseph Hospital during active investigation

There is an investigation underway at St. Joseph Hospital involving multiple law enforcement...
There is an investigation underway at St. Joseph Hospital involving multiple law enforcement agencies(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is an increase in security at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan Friday afternoon.

A KBTX reporter saw two Texas A&M University K-9 units and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice vehicle in the parking lot.

St. Joseph released the following statement:

St. Joseph Health is cooperating and working closely with law enforcement at their Bryan campus related to an active investigation at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. The health and safety of everyone on our campus is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, extra security will be on campus while we continue to follow the direction and guidance of law enforcement. There are no injuries or immediate threats associated with the investigation and the hospital remains open to provide healthcare services to our patients.

When asked for information regarding their presence at the hospital, the TDCJ referred questions to St. Joseph Communications staff.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north...
Texas Ave median project expected to be complete in two weeks

Latest News

Papa Johns Natl Pepperoni Pizza Day
Jarvis Parsons was recognized for training the next generation of prosecutors
Brazos County District Attorney receives statewide award
There are 26 featured authors selected to headline the Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival.
Texas authors featured at Giddings book festival
Ross Dress for Less to open their new location in the Tejas Center.
Ross Dress For Less to open new location in Bryan