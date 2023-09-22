New Texas Ave median project expected to be complete in two weeks

TxDOT is reconfiguring the median on Texas Avenue that goes from University Drive to Live Oak Street in College Station.
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north...
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north onto Texas Avenue.
By Julia Lewis and Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are once again finding more median work happening in Aggieland.

This time the Texas Department of Transportation is reconfiguring the median on Texas Avenue that goes from University Drive to Live Oak Street in College Station.

One lane in each direction on Texas Avenue is closed as the crews extend the existing median across the Live Oak Street and Texas Avenue intersection.

TxDOT says this is being done in an effort to help alleviate the backup that sometimes happens on Texas Avenue near University Drive in the northbound lanes.

After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north onto Texas Avenue.

The work is expected to be completed in two weeks.

