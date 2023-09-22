Restaurant Report Card: September 21, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: September 21, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: September 21, 2023(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
TxDOT says there are ongoing meetings with stakeholders for the project including Union Pacific...
Planning continues changes at Wellborn Rd and George Bush Dr near Kyle Field
Leon County power outage causes damage to local business
Leon County power outage costs local business
After work is complete, drivers on Live Oak Street will only have the option of turning north...
Texas Ave median project expected to be complete in two weeks