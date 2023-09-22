Ross Dress For Less to open new location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ross Dress for Less is preparing to open their new location in Bryan on Oct. 7th.

The new location will be in the Tejas Center at the southeast corner of East Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue next to the HEB.

The store is 23,000 square feet and will include all their popular off-price apparel and home fashion at well-known discounted prices.

