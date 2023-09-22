Rudder hosts Lamar Consolidated to open district play

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder opens district play hosting Lamar Consolidated Friday night.

The Rangers are riding a two game win streak after picking up victories against Elgin and Chaparral.

In last weeks game the Rangers relied on the run game. Jaquise Martin had a 92-yard rushing touchdown and Bruce Hendrick added three rushing touchdowns.

After splitting the pre-district games 2-2, the Rangers have the first district game circled.

“Any wins you get in district are a step closer to the playoffs,” Eric Ezar Rudder Head football coach said. “So you want to go and get that first one, take a little pressure off yourself, and that would be three wins in a row. (Get that) first district win and you just keep it going.”

Rudder and Lamar Consolidated kick-off is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
Andrea Malisa Constancio , 55,
Former College Station ISD employee arrested for allegedly stealing school funds
The City of College Station is hosting a new Christmas parade this year that is scheduled to...
Route shared for College Station’s new Christmas parade
“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this...
Blinn College District to open new location in Waller
If you have any information, please contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or aarms@bryantx.gov.
Bryan police seeking person to question about multiple burglaries

Latest News

Mallory Krause
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine High School
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine Highschool
Classroom Champion: Mallory Krause of Round Top-Carmine Highschool
A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday
A&M hits the road for Mississippi State on Thursday
Texas A&M Tennis
A&M men’s tennis competes at Big 12 – SEC Challenge