Rudder hosts Lamar Consolidated to open district play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder opens district play hosting Lamar Consolidated Friday night.

The Rangers are riding a two game win streak after picking up victories against Elgin and Chaparral.

In last weeks game the Rangers relied on the run game. Jaquise Martin had a 92-yard rushing touchdown and Bruce Hendrick added three rushing touchdowns.

After splitting the pre-district games 2-2, the Rangers have the first district game circled.

“Any wins you get in district are a step closer to the playoffs,” Eric Ezar Rudder Head football coach said. “So you want to go and get that first one, take a little pressure off yourself, and that would be three wins in a row. (Get that) first district win and you just keep it going.”

Rudder and Lamar Consolidated kick-off is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

