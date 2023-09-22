Rudder hosts Lamar Consolidated to open district play
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder opens district play hosting Lamar Consolidated Friday night.
The Rangers are riding a two game win streak after picking up victories against Elgin and Chaparral.
In last weeks game the Rangers relied on the run game. Jaquise Martin had a 92-yard rushing touchdown and Bruce Hendrick added three rushing touchdowns.
After splitting the pre-district games 2-2, the Rangers have the first district game circled.
“Any wins you get in district are a step closer to the playoffs,” Eric Ezar Rudder Head football coach said. “So you want to go and get that first one, take a little pressure off yourself, and that would be three wins in a row. (Get that) first district win and you just keep it going.”
Rudder and Lamar Consolidated kick-off is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.