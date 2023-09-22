Say ‘hi robot’ to the newest Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The doors to the newest Aggieland Outfitters location are officially open and there’s a very special someone ready to greet you.

His name is Rock the Robot, and he can help you find items that you’re looking for within the store.

“I love a lot of interaction when customers come to see us. I love this robot talking to and interacting with kids. I think it’s going to be a whole new retail experience,” Aggieland Outfitters Owner, Fadi Kalaouze, said.

If you ask Rock questions like “where is the polo section,” he can direct you there.

“They are in the first section to your left,” Rock will say.

Plus, if you ask Rock to dance, you’re sure to be pleasantly surprised.

After stopping to chat with Rock, you can explore the many Aggie artifacts placed carefully around the store.

“These are two original tickets from the National Championship game that A&M won in January of 1940. People didn’t use them. They are original. They are authentic,” Kalaouze said.

Kalaouze says he is happy to share his collection with the Aggies.

“Where else can you find something like this? Nowhere else,” he said. “I’m loving it. I’m loving how the Aggies are coming to look at it. They can tell their kids, show their grandkids the history of A&M.”

The new Aggieland Outfitters is located at 100 Fairview Avenue in College Station.

