Tasty tailgate recipes that will get you ready for gameday

If you're looking for ways to bring simple but delicious recipes to your tailgate, C&J Barbecue has you covered.
If you’re looking for ways to bring simple but delicious recipes to your tailgate, C&J Barbecue has you covered.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for ways to bring simple but delicious recipes to your tailgate, C&J Barbecue has you covered.

Owner Justin Manning suggests making a dish that is not overcomplicated so you can still have a good time at your tailgate and enjoy your food.

“Everyone wants to talk, mingle and have a good time. Nobody wants to spend too much time cooking,” Manning said.

Even if you have a tailgate staple like chicken and burgers, you can put your own twist on the recipe to make it more interesting.

“People kind of get stuck in the ruts and doing the same old, same old,” Manning said. “We like doing simple things that have a little spin on it to show people that you can do fun stuff and it really presents well.”

