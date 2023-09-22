Texas authors featured at Giddings book festival

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Giddings Public Library is hosting a book festival featuring Texas authors.

There are 26 authors selected to headline the Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival.

Attendees can meet all of the authors as they walk around the festival and stop at the different authors’ tables.

Sections of the library will be reserved for author readings and audience questions. Authors will have books for sale and will give free autographs with the purchase of a book.

The festival is open to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no charge for parking or admission to the festival.

Authors and bios can be found at the Giddings Public Library website.

