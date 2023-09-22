Weigman feels more comfortable as rematch with Auburn approaches

Weigman feels more comfortable as rematch with Auburn approaches
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A year ago Conner Weigman was making his second collegiate start against Auburn and the Aggies suffered a 13-10 loss. Saturday the Texas A&M sophomore will get another shot at the Tigers and feels a lot more confident in this year’s SEC opener.

In last year’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Weigman was sacked three times and only completed 14 of 36 passes for 121 yards.

The bright spot for Conner in that game was that he didn’t throw an interception and his touchdown pass late to Jalen Preston marked the only time the Aggies crossed the goal line in the game.

Earlier this week the Bridgeland product was ask about last year’s game and it wasn’t a very fond recollection.

“My head was spinning a lot last year, trying to figure out what was going on and right now I feel a way better grasp on the offense, knowing what defenses are trying to do to confuse me, and just having a better grasp of all aspects,” said Weigman.

Saturday the Aggies will be looking to win their second straight conference opener. Kickoff is set for 11 AM at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

KBTX will go much more in-depth about the game during its award winning pre game show Aggie Game Day. The show will air from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on KBTX.

