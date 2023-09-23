Aggie Gameday: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M opens the 2023 SEC schedule hosting Auburn. The Aggies (2-1) look to improve on last week’s win over ULM. Auburn (3-0) enters Kyle Field hoping to keep their winning streak intact.

Aggie Gameday is the place to get ready for every Texas A&M home game. Below are segments from the show.

Aggie Class of 2011 and Hall of Fame Inductee Austin Krajicek joined the show to talk about his exciting year, winning a doubles championship at the French Open and earning runner-up at the U.S. Open.

2023 Aggie Gameday- Auburn

