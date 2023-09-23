Aggie Soccer Match Preview: vs. No. 11 Arkansas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team, which is unbeaten in its last eight regular season SEC matches, hosts the league-leading No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday’s 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White look to add another SEC victory to the win column as the Aggies defeated Mississippi State Thursday night with an 83rd minute penalty kick scored by Sammy Smith.

Texas A&M is unbeaten in its last five matches, posting a 4-0-1 mark while outscoring opponents 24-1 over the span.

After yielding six goals in the first three matches of 2023, the Aggie defense has hunkered down. A&M has posted five shutouts in the last seven games and sport a 0.29 goals-against average over the span. Kenna Caldwell has posted two shutouts and Grace McClellan has added one during the stretch. The duo of McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the two other blankings.

The Aggies’ offense has been spread round this season. A total of 18 players have notched points on the season, including 13 different goal scorers and 14 players who have logged assists. Jazmine Wilkinson leads the team with 13 points on a club-high five goals to go with three assists. Smith has 11 points with three goals and five assists. Carissa Boeckmann and Maile Hayes have added nine points apiece. Boeckmann and Smith share the team lead with five assists to go with two goals. Hayes has four goals and one assist.

Texas A&M owns an 8-6-0 edge in the all-time series, but Arkansas enters the contest as winners of five in a row, including a 1-0 victory last season in Fayetteville. Nine of the last 10 matches have been decided by one goal, including two overtime decisions. The Maroon & White’s first match in the modern era came against Arkansas on September 6, 1993 with the Razorbacks pulling out a 2-1 overtime victory in Plano, Texas.

Arkansas enters the contest with a 6-2-1 record and a three-game winning streak. 14 different players have scored a goal for the Razorbacks. Morgan White leads Arkansas with 14 points and six goals.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Texas A&M Soccer (Taylor’s Version)

Limited edition Taylor Swift inspired Aggie soccer t-shirt and match poster for the first 500 fans that visit the Howdy Tent in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Sunday Funday

Purchase one full-price adult ticket and bring up to four kids for FREE.

In-person gameday sales only. No advance purchases.

Kids Zone

Pregame in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Includes a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more!

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M athletics events in supports of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

