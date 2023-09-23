Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: at No. 16 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to the home of the No. 16 Razorbacks for its first road conference test of the season, the match is slated for a 3 p.m. CT start Sunday in Barnhill Arena.

The Aggies (9-2) opened their conference campaign versus Mississippi State last time out, claiming a 3-0 sweep over the Bulldogs in front of the 12th Man at Reed arena. The Maroon & White dominated in all statistical categories, as they led in kills, blocks, aces, assists and digs. With the win over Mississippi State A&M has now won its last six conference openers dating back to the 2018 season.

Arkansas enters the match with an 11-2 record and on a nine match winning-streak, with its most recent win coming against South Carolina on Friday where it swept the Gamecocks. The Razorbacks only two losses this season came against the current No. 1 team in the nation, Wisconsin.

The squads have played 17 matches against one another, with the Aggies holding a one match lead in the all-time series (9-8). Arkansas have claimed the last four wins between the teams, most recently last season securing a tight 3-2 win in Fayetteville. A&M holds a perfect 2-0 record in road matches this season as it heads into Barnhill Arena.

During the Maroon & Whites win over Mississippi State, sophomore Logan Lednicky tallied 11 kills which propelled her past the 500 kill mark for her collegiate career. She reached the milestone in 36 matches, averaging 3.75 kills per set.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network+ or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.