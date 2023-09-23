Allen Academy takes down Apple Springs in Six Man Match Up

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Tea Jefferson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy Rams went head to head against the Apple Springs Eagles at home for their homecoming game.

Ethan Lucas of the Rams made it his mission to reach 100 touchdown passes in his high school football career. It is fair to say that after tonight, he exceeded his own expectations with 102 touchdown passes in his career.

Lucas made a series of touchdown passes to his teammates in the Six-Man match up against the Eagles. The Rams defeated the Eagles 65-20.

Allen Academy will rest up next week to get prepared for another Six-Man match up against the Faith West Academy Eagles in Katy on October 5th.

