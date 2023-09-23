Brazos County unveils new facility for Precinct 1 Constable

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct One Constable and Justice of the Peace offices hosted an official grand opening event on Friday.

The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at the new location, located at 412 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. The grand opening event featured a taco truck, refreshments, and a cake to welcome people into the new offices.

Community members enjoyed the festivities and spoke with the Precinct One Constable and Justice of the Peace.

“It’s something we wanted to do to welcome the community into our new offices, we’re very proud of what we have here and very thankful for what the community tax dollars have paid for,” said Jeff Reeves, Precinct One Constable. “They deserve to come and see what they have accomplished.”

The building was designed specifically for the offices of the Constable and Justice of the Peace to be fully functional and better equipped for the community to occupy. According to the county, the 5,400-square-foot facility was designed by Patterson Architects and completed by Marek Brothers Construction. Construction of the project came in around $65,000 below the initial $1,808,000 contract.

“We have a big courtroom that comfortably seats everyone we need, and we have a parking lot,” Kenny Elliott, Precinct One Justice of the Peace, said. “We’re real excited for this new office building.”

The facility was originally scheduled earlier this year in February, but weather and supply chain issues delayed it from opening. The facility still has room to expand if the county decides its need in the future.

