Bryan wins district opener over Temple

Highlights: Bryan vs Temple
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Temple 53-25 at Wildcat Stadium Friday night to open District 12-6A play.

The Vikings are now 1-0 in district, 2-3 overall.

Boone Turner found Terrence Lewis for a couple of big first-half touchdowns to take control of the game (64-yard and 41-yard scores).

Bryan will be at Merrill Green Stadium next week for their district home opener against Copperas Cove.

