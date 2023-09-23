Bryan wins district opener over Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Temple 53-25 at Wildcat Stadium Friday night to open District 12-6A play.

The Vikings are now 1-0 in district, 2-3 overall.

Boone Turner found Terrence Lewis for a couple of big first-half touchdowns to take control of the game (64-yard and 41-yard scores).

Bryan will be at Merrill Green Stadium next week for their district home opener against Copperas Cove.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.