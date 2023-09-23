Buffalo gets first win of the season in blowout over Normangee

The Buffalo Bison win in a landslide during Homecoming against the Normangee Panthers.
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Both teams came into the game win-less tonight, and Buffalo wasn’t leaving their Homecoming the same way they came in.

Aiden Savage put on an impressive performance, on both defense and offense with touchdown runs, passes, and interceptions. The first score of the night would come from a 70 yard touchdown run from Savage. Buffalo takes the early 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

Later in the first, on a 4th and 13th attempt, Savage goes airborne and connects with Terrell Brooks who takes it to the house. The Bison widen their lead to 16-0 after going for two again.

Buffalo will strike one more time before the half with a 10 yard touchdown pass from Savage to Cole Davis.

Buffalo will have a bit of time to celebrate before getting back to business with a bye next week.

Normangee will also have a bye next week.

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) -

