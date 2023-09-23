Cameron drops close contest to Lorena

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Despite facing a three-score first-half deficit the Cameron Yoeman rally fell short Friday against Lorena, 43-41.

Lorena opened the scoring on a five-yard touchdown run from Braylon Henry.

Cameron responded with a Kason Goolsby 51-yard touchdown reception.

Lorena would take a 29-7 lead before Cameron scored two touchdowns to close out the first half, making the score 29-21 at the break.

The two teams played a close contest in the second half but ultimately Lorena was able to hold the lead for the win.

Cameron (1-4) will take a week off before continuing district play at Little River Academy on October 6.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an investigation underway at St. Joseph Hospital involving multiple law enforcement...
Extra security on campus at St. Joseph Hospital during active investigation
The Village is again open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and continues a partnership...
The Village announces return to Downtown Bryan in original building
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667.
Texas parolee with local ties wanted by TDCJ
If you have information please reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

2022 Friday Football Fever
Lovelady rolls past Leon 30-6
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Huntsville beats Montgomery in district opener
Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan wins district opener over Temple