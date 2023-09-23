Cameron drops close contest to Lorena

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Despite facing a three-score first-half deficit the Cameron Yoeman rally fell short Friday against Lorena, 43-41.

Lorena opened the scoring on a five-yard touchdown run from Braylon Henry.

Cameron responded with a Kason Goolsby 51-yard touchdown reception.

Lorena would take a 29-7 lead before Cameron scored two touchdowns to close out the first half, making the score 29-21 at the break.

The two teams played a close contest in the second half but ultimately Lorena was able to hold the lead for the win.

Cameron (1-4) will take a week off before continuing district play at Little River Academy on October 6.

